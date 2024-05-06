Notable SBA Lenders: Mike Majstorovic

Mike Majstorovic has been in the banking industry for the past 25 years and currently serves as SBA business development officer and vice president at Old National Bank in Milwaukee.

“Mike has solely focused on SBA lending for the past four years, providing banking and financial guidance to the business communities in Wisconsin,” said Tom Faber, SBA group director and senior vice president at Old National Bank.

Since joining Old National Bank in 2022, Majstorovic has helped business owners secure financing through the SBA 7a program. In 2023, Majstorovic originated $31.9 million in SBA loan fundings with Old National Bank.

“Mike’s expertise and knowledge of the SBA is impressive, and he has been an extremely valuable part of our team in Wisconsin,” said Jerry Schlitz, commercial banking manager and senior vice president at Old National Bank in Milwaukee.

Outside of work, Majstorovic has given his time to Habitat for Humanity, Boys & Girls Clubs, Hunger Task Force and Waukesha Community Dental Clinic.