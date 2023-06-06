Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Joey Wisniewski

Category: Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 9

9 Undergrad degree/university: UWM, Human Resources, School of Business Administration

UWM, Human Resources, School of Business Administration Graduate degree/university: UWM, Master’s in Urban Planning, School of Architecture and Urban Planning

Boards: East Side Business Improvement District, NAIOP-Wisconsin

In his professional career, Joey Wisniewski, development coordinator at Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development, has contributed to the creation of more than $200 million in multifamily real estate value since 2015 while building relationships in both the private, public and nonprofit sectors.

In addition, Wisniewski serves on the board of directors for the East Side Business Improvement District as the economic development/ infrastructure committee chair and on the board of NAIOP-Wisconsin.

Wisniewski has led the BID’s efforts to gain approval for the first tax incremental financing infrastructure for Milwaukee’s East Side as well as approval for a pedestrian public plaza at Ivanhoe Place under the city’s new public plaza program, which allows community groups to turn underused streets into gathering spaces.

“For the North Avenue TIF, Joey spearheaded the BID’s efforts to initially engage GRAEF and TKWA to create a vision document of what a pedestrian- and bike-friendly North Avenue, with traffic calming measures, would look like,” David Smulyan, executive director of the East Side BID.