Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Fred and Susan Bliffert

Board: The Blue Lotus Center (president and vice president)

In 2002, Fred and Susan Bliffert founded the Blue Lotus Center, a 64-acre farm and nature retreat in West Bend offering accessible recreational and therapeutic opportunities to individuals experiencing physical, developmental, cognitive, emotional or mental health challenges. The couple continues to lead its board of trustees as president and vice president, respectively.

Susan is an occupational therapist and owns holistic health practice Reflections In Health LLC. Since retiring as president of Bliffert Lumber & Fuel Co., Fred has focused almost exclusively on The Blue Lotus Center as well as his other passion, music.

“Susan and Fred are committed to sharing the healing properties of nature and are integral to every aspect of the Blue Lotus. Fred and Susan are the heart and soul of the place. We wouldn’t be where we are today without their leadership, compassion and vision,” said Mike Larson, executive director of Blue Lotus.

The Blue Lotus Center will hold a 20th anniversary open house on June 11.