Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Erica Gumieny

Boards: Professional Dimensions Inc. Charitable Fund (chair), The National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Erica Gumieny has held many roles throughout her career, including serving on various boards.

Gumieny has been president of The Parenting Network and the Alverno College Alumnae Association. She currently serves as board chair of Professional Dimensions Inc. Charitable Fund and as a board member and community engagement chair for The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“I am honored to serve with Erica in my capacity as immediate past president of Professional Dimensions and have consistently witnessed her stepping up to do the work necessary to make change and empowering others to do the same. Erica has been a member of Professional Dimensions since 2006, serving in various roles including VP of programs, where she connected with leaders throughout Wisconsin to provide programming to the organization’s members,” said Laura Lutter Cole, national account executive at VISIT Milwaukee.

Since its creation in 1985, Professional Dimensions Charitable Fund has raised and donated more than $1.6 million to local organizations that advance the self-sufficiency of women and girls in the local community.