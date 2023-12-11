Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys: David Turek

His colleagues say that few litigators in Milwaukee can match David Turek’s level of experience and aptitude in the courtroom.

As attorney and shareholder in Milwaukee-based Gass Turek LLC, Turek represents a wide range of clients, from some of the largest manufacturers and insurers in Wisconsin to closely held companies and individuals.

“He pairs a deep knowledge of Wisconsin law on products liability and insurance matters with a keen insight into how judges and juries make decisions,” said Aaron Wegrzyn, counsel at Gass Turek.

In December 2017, he successfully defended a severe burn injury case in which the plaintiff asked the jury to award more than $38 million.

“Recognized as a member of the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel, Dave has served as lead counsel winning multi-week jury trials in multiple nine-figure cases,” said Wegrzyn. “What makes Dave special, however, is his keen interest in people and relationships, always putting clients’ and colleagues’ interests ahead of his own.”