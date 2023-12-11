Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys: David Turek

Class of 2023

His colleagues say that few litigators in Milwaukee can match David Turek’s level of experience and aptitude in the courtroom.

As attorney and shareholder in Milwaukee-based Gass Turek LLC, Turek represents a wide range of clients, from some of the largest manufacturers and insurers in Wisconsin to closely held companies and individuals.

“He pairs a deep knowledge of Wisconsin law on products liability and insurance matters with a keen insight into how judges and juries make decisions,” said Aaron Wegrzyn, counsel at Gass Turek.
In December 2017, he successfully defended a severe burn injury case in which the plaintiff asked the jury to award more than $38 million.

“Recognized as a member of the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel, Dave has served as lead counsel winning multi-week jury trials in multiple nine-figure cases,” said Wegrzyn. “What makes Dave special, however, is his keen interest in people and relationships, always putting clients’ and colleagues’ interests ahead of his own.”

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin