Notable Leaders in Sustainability: Jason Korb

Jason Korb, owner and principal at Milwaukee-based Korb and Associates Architects, is the designer and architect of the Ascent apartment tower in Milwaukee, which upon its completion became the tallest mass timber hybrid building in the world.

The 284-foot, 25-story building, developed by New Land Enterprises, edged out Norway’s Mjøstårnet for the title. The Ascent features 259 apartments, retail space, an elevated pool with operable window walls and a sky deck.

“Jason and the firm have become leaders in the industry for sustainable building method awareness and advances. Jason has worked in the industry for years, serving mission-based organizations and striving to design legacy projects, such as the Ascent and the St. Augustine Preparatory School expansion,” said Liz Syrrakos, operations manager at Korb. “He is also involved on numerous boards and progressive organizational committees to serve and advance the city of Milwaukee and its constituents in need. Jason is dedicated to his staff and his clients, and that impact is visible to all who know him.”