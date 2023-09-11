Notable Leaders in Sustainability: Cindy Bohlen

Colleagues say Cindy Bohlen is the driving force for sustainability at Milwaukee-based Riverwater Partners. As director of responsible investing and chief mindfulness officer, Bohlen leads the organization certification and reporting efforts, including B Corporation certification and reporting to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

Bohlen also was integral to Riverwater Partners becoming a Water Champion through The Water Council, according to Laura Peck, chief compliance officer at Riverwater Partners.

Promoting sustainability within Riverwater, Bohlen implemented tracking of various metrics, including volunteer hours, carbon emissions, diversity data, training hours, charitable donations, steps taken and security performance.

“This data-driven approach allows Riverwater to gauge its impact over time and pinpoint areas for improvement,” Peck said.

“Riverwater guides investee companies on their sustainability journeys. Cindy takes charge of engaging executives to demonstrate how sustainability benefits all stakeholders and improves financial outcomes,” she said.

In 2022, Riverwater provided educational resources to 19 companies, five of which started publicly reporting their sustainability efforts. Six of the companies Riverwater engaged in 2021 have also begun publicly reporting their sustainability initiatives.