Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Vince Senese

Vince Senese is a project executive at construction firm Gilbane Building Co. in Milwaukee. In this role, Senese is involved in preconstruction, procurement, GMP (guaranteed maximum price) development and construction-phase activities.

During his 12 years with Gilbane, Senese has risen through the ranks, first working as a construction intern, then being hired as a full-time office/project engineer before being elevated to project manager and now project executive.

Senese’s portfolio of work includes the ProHealth Care Pewaukee campus, the Discovery World renovation project, Milwaukee County Zoo west entrance buildings, various renovations at Schlitz Park in downtown Milwaukee, and recently the St. Camillus East Residence in Wauwatosa, which is a 15-story independent living building.

Senese is currently overseeing Northwestern Mutual’s $500 million North Office Building modernization project in downtown Milwaukee.

“On this challenging urban high-rise project, Vince is responsible for leading the extensive amount of on-site project staff consisting of multiple companies and trades,” said Fred Wenger, sales and marketing specialist at Gilbane.