Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Tracy Lutterman

As the assistant director of construction management at Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual, Tracy Lutterman oversees the company’s campus building-improvement portfolio, manages the facilities master plan and leads project teams that execute corporate construction projects.

“She leads the charge for building improvement projects within Northwestern Mutual’s 3.5 million-square-foot corporate facilities across Milwaukee, Franklin and New York, steering a team of project managers and spearheading transformative initiatives that have resulted in world-class, modern workspaces that enhance the employee experience,” said Scott Wollenzien, senior director of facility planning and operations at Northwestern Mutual.

Lutterman was design lead for the company’s New York campus and is leading the execution of its $500 million North Office Building modernization project.

“This ambitious undertaking will dramatically update Northwestern Mutual’s downtown Milwaukee campus, transform the city’s skyline and leave a lasting mark on the community,” said Wollenzien.