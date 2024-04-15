Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Tim Gokhman

When you think of multifamily real estate development in Milwaukee, it is almost impossible not to think of New Land Enterprises.

“Tim and his team are developing the highest quality, class A residential buildings in the state,” said Michael Adam, chief executive officer of ADAM Aerospace. “The world’s tallest mass timber building is in Milwaukee. Tim and his team did that.”

New Land developed the Ascent, a 25-story hybrid mass timber building that opened in July 2022 at 700 E. Kilbourn Ave. in downtown Milwaukee.

“New Land is helping define the future of sustainable building through mass timber. Thanks to Tim and his team, the world is looking to MKE to see what they accomplished,” said Adam.

In addition to his work at New Land, Gokhman volunteers on multiple boards, including the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, East Side Business Improvement District (BID 20), Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, and WoodWorks.

“As a business leader in a different industry, I don’t know all the workings of the construction industry, but I do know that Tim and his team have had more recent positive impact on this city than any other real estate company I can think of,” Adam said.