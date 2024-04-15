Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Teresa Wadzinski

Teresa Wadzinski is a registered architect, principal, shareholder and learning studio director at Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects. Over her 22-year career, she has worked with more than 25 Wisconsin school districts on building projects, including her home district of Nicolet Union High School.

“She has consistently worn many hats as she helped lead the Nicolet project – including taxpayer and parent,” said Kit Dailey, engagement specialist and principal at EUA.

“Teresa’s dedication to building strong relationships and facilitating open dialogue was instrumental in creating a supportive working environment for all,” said Dr. Greg Kabara, superintendent of Nicolet Union High School.

Wadzinski started at EUA as an intern and provides a path for other women in leadership, according to Dailey, who said, “Her journey from intern to studio director makes her approachable and relatable to team members at every stage of their careers.”

Wadzinski now oversees a team of more than 40 architects and designers. “Teresa has created an environment where team members genuinely want to stay and grow,” said Maclain Schramm, project manager and associate at EUA.