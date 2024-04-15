Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Shannon Metoxen

Since 2020, Shannon Metoxen, vice president – Milwaukee division manager for Janesville-based JP Cullen, has led the division to 260% growth. He has not only secured additional work, but also fostered collaborations that extend beyond projects, colleagues say.

“Shannon has been a part of our construction team for 25 years, his knowledge throughout has been invaluable,” said James Nelson, chief financial officer of Fort Healthcare, a client of JP Cullen.

Metoxen also leads JP Cullen’s diversity and inclusion committee and works to increase representation in the industry. He has been involved in WRTP BIG Step and sits on the City of Milwaukee’s Residents Preference Program Review Commission.

A member of the Oneida Tribe, Metoxen was recognized as one of Wisconsin’s Most Influential Native American Leaders in 2023. President of the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee, Metoxen’s role reflects his dedication to the industry, according to Mark Kessenich, general manager and chief executive officer of AGC.

“With Shannon as board president, we will move the needle on key issues related to health and safety, workplace development, labor relations and working with government officials,” Kessenich said.