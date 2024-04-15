Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Sean Farchmin

Drawing from his own family legacy in the construction industry, Sean Farchmin upholds the VJS Construction Services family-focused tradition. As the vice president of self-perform services at the Pewaukee-based firm, Farchmin’s hands-on management style reflects his familiarity with the field.

Farchmin has a proactive approach to project management. Recognizing the value of time and resources, he works toward early completion when possible, without sacrificing standards, according to Katie Farchmin, founder and chief executive officer of Optimal Marketing.

“By anticipating potential hurdles, Sean and his team devise solutions to preemptively address them, saving both time and money for the company and clients,” she said. “At the heart of his success is his ability to foster a collaborative and cohesive team environment. Through transparent communication and a shared commitment to excellence, he and the VJS team ensure that projects are executed with attention to detail, consistently surpassing client expectations.”

Farchmin is also active in his community, supporting his children’s school, Boy Scouts of America and the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee.