Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Ryan O’Toole

Ryan O’Toole, vice president of business development for Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction, started with the company in 2000, working as a laborer while in college.

In 2005, he became an assistant project manager, working to support project managers. In 2009, he was promoted to project manager and was then running projects himself. In 2019, after running the tenant improvement division for six years, he was named to his current position and joined the core leadership team of Hunzinger.

Under his leadership, Hunzinger’s average annual revenue grew 37% from $251 million to $344 million, ensuring hundreds of union-labor, family-supporting jobs remain local, said Joan Zepecki, director of corporate affairs and director of DEI at Hunzinger.

“At his core, he is a builder, and real estate professionals, developers and owners know they can trust his expertise and counsel as accurate and true. He brings an insight into what works and what doesn’t, and he utilizes the full strength of Hunzinger Construction Co. to make sure projects get done on time and within budget,” Zepecki said.