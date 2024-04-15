Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Robert Monnat

If you look anywhere in the city of Milwaukee, and in many of Milwaukee’s suburbs, you can see the impact that Robert Monnat has had not only on the built environment, but also on communities and neighborhoods, according to Josh Roling, partner at Foley & Lardner LLP.

Monnat is a senior partner at Milwaukee-based multifamily housing development firm Mandel Group, a position he took in 2020 after spending many years as the firm’s chief operating officer. During his career at Mandel Group, Monnat has led numerous developments in downtown Milwaukee, particularly along the Milwaukee River — including the DoMUS apartments and Marine Terminal Lofts condominiums in the Historic Third Ward.

More recently, Monnat has led developments along West National Avenue in West Allis, including the SoNa Lofts, a 110-unit apartment development, and Maker’s Row, a retail and restaurant development.

In January 2024, Mandel Group closed on the acquisition and financing of a portion of the former Olympia Resort, which will be developed into 270 luxury apartment units known as Norden Range.

Monnat also has been an instructor for the ACRE Program (Associates in Commercial Real Estate).