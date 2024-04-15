Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Paul Miller

Paul Miller, director of project management at Racine-based Bukacek Construction Group, joined the company in 2020 and made an immediate impact, according to Andrea Bukacek, owner and chief executive officer.

“Paul quickly demonstrated that he could handle our largest and most prominent relationships while serving as a leader within the organization,” she said.

Miller serves as an educator, mentor and leader for the project management team.

“As the company transitioned from an ESOP to private ownership, Paul’s background was instrumental in evolving process and culture,” said Bukacek. “Paul is a natural mentor and his experience as a supervisory training program instructor with the Wisconsin Association of General Contractors was critical in enhancing our construction methodologies.”

“It was a pleasure to work with Paul on the build-out of our Innovation and Technology Center,” said Dean Bratel, vice president of corporate engineering at Bukacek client Twin Disc. “Paul’s leadership was instrumental in staying on budget and completing the project on time. His calm demeanor, professionalism and attention to detail were keys to its success.”