Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Mike Stern

Once an intern, now the director of project management, Mike Stern has spent all 14 years of his construction career with Madison-based J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.

Stern has served as the construction manager for multiple Findorff projects for Marquette University, including the renovations of the College of Nursing, the College of Business Administration and The Commons, a $100 million new residence hall, the largest capital project in the university’s history.

Stern also serves on the Marquette University Civil Engineering Academic Advisory Committee, helping review civil engineering curriculum and engaging with students.

“Mike serves as a mentor each year to our senior design class, he mentors co-ops from Marquette that work for Findorff and he is always willing to provide tours of the projects Findorff is working on … going well beyond what we typically expect,” said Mark Federle, associate dean for academic affairs at Marquette.

“Mike is quite simply a wonderful and kind person, and the type of leader that makes me feel optimistic about the future leaders in Milwaukee,” said Lora Strigens, vice president of planning and strategy at Marquette.