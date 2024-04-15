Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Michael Schultz

Mike Schultz, president of Madison-based CGC Inc., has become one of Wisconsin’s notable geotechnical engineers over the past 30 years, according to Clinton Gallagher, AEC technology design-builder at tapABILITIES LLC.

“Mike’s leadership, engineering and fastidious measures of quality control has positioned and maintained the company as geotechnical engineering consultants serving Wisconsin’s general contractors, real estate developers and property owners in the public and private sectors,” said Gallagher.

Schultz is involved in day-to-day, hands-on engineering work at the firm, often supervising or participating in field studies, laboratory testing, analyses and design, report preparation and construction observation.

“As a preferred trusted colleague whom – on every project, large or small – provides each client and all colleagues with the highest quality service in an amicable and cost-effective manner, Mike has established CGC Inc. as a ‘top dog’, rising to the #1 search engine ranking result,” Gallagher said.