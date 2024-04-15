Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Lyssa Olker

Lyssa Olker, design principal and vice president at HGA, has worked for the architecture firm since 2004 and is past president of the Milwaukee chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

She has been involved with Kinship Community Food Center (previously the Riverwest Food Pantry) for more than five years.

“We’ve worked closely with her on several architectural and design projects for Kinship,” said Wayne Breitbarth, managing director at Kinship. “She has been an integral collaborative partner and leader throughout the planning for a new future food center, office and social enterprise. She does a tremendous job of leading the way on design ideas, space planning and making sure that our facility is representative of our organizational culture. We were one of the early participants in a program she founded to do pro and low bono design services for nonprofits like ours.”

Olker has also been involved with projects including Sherman Phoenix, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Kellogg PEAK Initiative, The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce Entertainment Center, Meta House, Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, The Brewery, 1700 Pull Up, Evolve Church and Mitchell Street Art Collective.

“She is not only a visionary, but sticks around to make it happen,” Breitbarth said.