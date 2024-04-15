Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Jim Olson

Jim Olson began his career in 1993 at Milwaukee-based Zimmerman Architectural Studios, where he worked with southeastern Wisconsin clients Rockwell Automation, WE Energies, Children’s Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and S.C. Johnson.

Since 2021, Olson has been architectural director at Madison-based Iconica, a full-service design-build architecture, engineering and general contracting firm.

Early in his career, Olson refined his architectural design skills through traditional project delivery before transitioning to a design-build delivery focus. His current role challenges him with complex commercial projects that need to control their risk, according to Iconica president Mike Walters.

“Jim’s foresight in forecasting workload and leadership in navigating projects sets the standard for excellence in design-build construction and sets the foundation to deliver superior outcomes for our clients,” said Walters.

Olson also mentors interns and engages with UW-Milwaukee’s School of Architecture and Waukesha County Technical College students through their Architecture and Construction Advisory Committee. Beyond architecture, he has served as president of Corporate Casual, a group fostering professional growth.