Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Jennifer Doede

Colleagues see Jennifer Doede, managing partner at owner’s rep project management services firm Plan North Partners in Milwaukee, as a dedicated business owner who goes above and beyond to ensure her clients’ success.

“One notable example is her work with Ajja, a restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, where her company’s efforts resulted in finding them $100,000 in savings,” said Lisa Proeber, owner of The Middle Six.

“Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jenny is deeply invested in giving back to her community through service work. She serves as a board member for the West Suburban YMCA in Wauwatosa and volunteers with her dog, Otis, as a pet therapy team through Pet Partners at different locations in Milwaukee,” Proeber said.

Doede has also served on the board of the Wisconsin chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers, volunteered with the Sojourner Family Peace Center and provided pro bono interior design services for various Milwaukee nonprofits.

She has received numerous awards for her work, including: the Crystal Star ASID Wisconsin Award in 2019, the Risen Award from CBRE in 2019, the Presidential Award from Henricksen in 2014 and the Chancellor’s Leadership Award from UW-Stevens Point in 2007.