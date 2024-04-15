Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Greg Hazenfield

Greg Hazenfield, vice president of Mukwonago-based Campbell Construction has brought innovation not only to the company, but also to the construction industry, according to colleagues.

“With thorough communication and problem-solving skills, he has implemented many company-wide systems and procedures,” said Raquel Lamb, chief marketing officer at Campbell Construction. “The impact on the internal team transfers to the outside market and our client base by his use of innovative construction solutions, expert consulting, and knowledge and accuracy with timelines and budgets.”

Hazenfield began his construction career as a yard operation attendant 12 years ago.

From there, he rose to his current role, where he has managed $121.5 million worth of construction value in new commercial construction projects.

“Greg is a leader, mentor and example for the Campbell Construction team, and he is involved in the local Mukwonago and surrounding communities. He has lead events such as ‘Touch a Truck,’ benefitting community families and ‘Battle for Bautch,’ a fundraising event for cancer research,” Lamb said.