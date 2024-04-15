Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Eric Schmidt

Eric Schmidt, president of Milwaukee-based construction firm CG Schmidt, is in his third year as president, a role that followed his more than 30 years with the firm and in the industry.

Schmidt has led multiple strategic initiatives to grow the company, expand services, and engage community and local business opportunities, colleagues say.

Schmidt opened the firm’s western regional office in Madison in 2006. The firm recently opened a new office in Tempe, Arizona.

In his tenure, Schmidt also led the firm’s mentor/protege program with Milwaukee-area minority-owned construction management firm, JCP Construction.

CG Schmidt is also serving as construction management advisor to Racine Unified School District’s $600 million, 30-year referendum to make upgrades to more than two dozen schools in the district.

Schmidt sits on the board and is a current member of various Milwaukee-area community organizations including the Milwaukee County Historical Society, the Greater Milwaukee Committee, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee and St. Francis Borgia Catholic School.