Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Chris Coggins

Chris Coggins, project executive at Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services has more than 27 years of experience in the construction industry. His career with VJS began in 2010 as a project manager.

His leadership in VJS’s education market and ability to manage complex construction projects led to Coggins’ promotion to project executive in 2020, colleagues say.

“Chris embodies professionalism, construction expertise and leadership,” said Craig Jorgensen, president and chief executive officer of VJS. “He actively guides the firm’s plan while encouraging and nurturing our next generation of project leadership.”

“Coggins guides VJS’s public education strategic market, advances VJS’s mission and develops critical relationships within the public education sector,” Jorgensen added.

Coggins is currently leading the construction management for Milwaukee Public Schools’ Esser II and Esser III Projects, overseeing safety, interior and athletic renovations in 50 schools. He also manages major renovations and additions at Jerstad-Agerholm School in Racine, including a 30,359-square-foot addition that features a gym and a 156,890-square-foot renovation to modernize learning spaces, upgrade ADA compliance, install sprinkler systems and enhance safety measures.