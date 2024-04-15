Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Bradley Hoffmann

Bradley Hoffmann is a senior vice president and the technical director for Milwaukee-based architecture firm RINKA. He has been involved in many projects in Milwaukee over his 20 years in the profession, including the soon-to-be-completed Couture apartment tower in downtown Milwaukee.

Hoffmann has been involved in the project from its inception in 2012, leading the construction documents for the tower through the three-year construction administration of the project.

He has navigated the project’s technical complexities to successfully topping out through his depth of knowledge and experience in code, construction, municipal issues and contractor relationships, according to Chad Griswold, partner at RINKA.

“Bradley possesses a great attitude to all challenges and is a guy that simply always gets it done, a must-have on any complex construction project. We are so lucky to have him on our Couture team,” said Rick Barrett, chief executive officer of Barrett Lo Visionary Development, the developer for the project.

“(Hoffmann) possesses the technical, business and people skills unsurpassed in the architectural community,” said Rod Rinzel, director of development at Van Buren Management.