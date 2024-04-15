Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Adam Artz

Adam Artz is a senior project manager, principal and founding member of Milwaukee-based Pinnacle Engineering Group. His responsibilities center around land due diligence, site planning, infrastructure needs, assessments, value engineering and project entitlements/approvals for development projects of all types.

Prior to his current role, Artz focused on infrastructure planning, design and permitting for projects. A focus on value engineering and a relentless pursuit of demonstrating “value add” performance has led to deep relationships that drive repeat clients, according to Donald Hoeft, chief financial officer and principal at Pinnacle.

“His expertise in land development often puts him in the position of subject matter expert for the entire project team,” said Hoeft. “He takes the lead on pushing the project forward no matter the obstacle. Over the span of his 20-plus year career, he has been involved in thousands of development projects spanning over 20,000 acres of land featuring more than 50 million square feet of buildings on behalf of developers, owner’s representatives, design-build companies and direct owner-occupier companies.”