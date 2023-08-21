Notable Alumni: Timothy W. Sullivan

Bachelor’s Degree: Carroll University

Before launching BitFire, Timothy Sullivan was president, chief executive officer and director of South Milwaukee-based mining equipment maker Bucyrus International Inc. before later moving on to become CEO and director of REV Group Inc., a specialty vehicle manufacturer. Sullivan moved REV Group’s headquarters to Milwaukee during his tenure. Prior to leading REV Group, Sullivan was president and CEO of Gardner Denver, and also moved that company’s headquarters to Milwaukee.

Sullivan launched BitFire Networks in partnership with his brother, Bob Sullivan. The company offers live IP video transport and remote production services. Today, the Carroll University alum serves as BitFire’s chairman of the board.

Sullivan was recognized as Wisconsin Business Leader of the Year by the Harvard Business School Club of Wisconsin in 2008; Baird Management Excellence Award and Rotary Person of the Year in 2009; Carroll University’s Distinguished Alumnus Award for Professional Achievement in 2010 and the Ernst & Young National Entrepreneur of the Year, Distribution and Manufacturing Award in 2011. He received the Hall of Friends Award from St. Ann’s Center for Intergenerational Care in 2016.

In addition, as co-chair for Carroll University’s last fundraising campaign, Sullivan helped raise nearly $53 million, from July 2009 to September 2016.