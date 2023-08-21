Notable Alumni: Shari Black

Bachelor’s Degree: Carroll University

Shari Black, executive director and chief executive officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park, has served in the position since fall of 2021. Prior to serving in this role, Black rose through the organization’s ranks after joining the team in 2016 as event services director.

The Wisconsin State Fair has grown to an average attendance of 1 million fairgoers, and despite lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported a 19% increase in its 2022 attendance. State Fair Park also hosts hundreds of events throughout the year at its various facilities. As executive director and CEO, Black oversees a staff of nearly 100 year-round employees, along with more than 1,000 part-time and seasonal employees.

A 2001 graduate of Carroll University with a bachelor’s degree in communication, Black served as the board president of the Wisconsin Association of Fairs and currently sits on several fair industry committees and boards as well as the Visit Milwaukee board of directors.