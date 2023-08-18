Notable Alumni: Rose Spano Iannelli

Bachelor’s Degree: Cardinal Stritch University

Rose Spano Iannelli, managing partner and co-founder of Milwaukee-based Spano Pratt Executive Search, earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Cardinal Stritch University in 1994. Milwaukee-based Spano Pratt now serves the nonprofit sector with a focus on leadership roles.

The firm’s mantra of “don’t get a job, get a passion” highlights the commitment to align one’s skills and natural talents with purposeful employment results in a rewarding and fulfilling work life, according to Spano Iannelli.

Her civic and volunteer efforts have included serving as board president of the local Shorewood Community Foundation, where she helped steward the largest donor gift the organization has ever received. She also served on the board executive committee for the Columbia College of Nursing for nine years and facilitated the transfer of its nearly $1 million dollars in legacy gifts to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Spano Iannelli has also previously served on the board of TEMPO Milwaukee and on the program committee of Milwaukee Women inc.