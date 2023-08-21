Notable Alumni: Rick Schmidt

Bachelor’s Degree: Marquette University

Marquette alum Rick Schmidt serves as the chief executive officer and board chairman at Milwaukee-based construction management firm CG Schmidt.

The company is a fifth-generation family-owned business. It has led the construction work for several major local projects including the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Calatrava addition, Milwaukee Public Market, Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, UW-Madison South Campus Union, Medical College of Wisconsin Hub for Collaborative Medicine and Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons.

Schmidt oversaw several of CG Schmidt’s projects throughout the Marquette University and Marquette University High School campuses. He is a member of the Marquette University College of Engineering Thought Leaders Council, past president of Marquette University College of Engineering Alumni Association, a 2017 recipient of Marquette University College of Engineering’s Distinguished Alumnus Award, and a 1997 recipient of Marquette University Engineering Association Service Award. Schmidt has supported the Opus College of Engineering Fund and several capital campaigns.