Notable Alumni: Rebekah Kowalski

Bachelor’s Degree: UW-Parkside

Rebekah Kowalski, a 1997 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, began working for Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup in 2003 and today is vice president of specializations. Before assuming her current position, she served as vice president of manufacturing solutions.

She focuses on helping organizations deal with the implications of the skilled worker shortage and the evolution of employee roles and skills.

“Rebekah is a thought leader who has written numerous articles and is a frequent speaker on topics related to workforce and talent development,” according to Willie Jude II, vice chancellor for advancement and alumni relations at Parkside.

Kowalski serves on the boards of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Foundation and chairs the board of GPS Education Partners. She spoke at UW-Parkside in 2016 and was the featured alumni speaker at the 50th Anniversary Gala in 2018. She is also the most recent recipient of UW-Parkside’s Distinguished Achievement Alumni Award from the College of Arts and Humanities.