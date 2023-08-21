Notable Alumni: Michael Martin

Bachelor’s Degree: Carroll University

Master’s Degree: Northwestern University

Described by Billboard magazine as the “guru of live event greening,” Michael Martin is the founder and chief executive officer of Effect Partners and r.Cup, two Minneapolis-based companies working to support global awareness and progress in environmental sustainability.

Martin started r.Cup in 2017 to encourage the concept of reuse in North America, with the support of globally recognized artists and festivals including U2, Dave Matthews Band, Rod Stewart, Jack Johnson, Maggie Rogers, Rolling Stones, Camp Flog Gnaw, Head in the Clouds and Vans Warped Tour.

r.Cup partners with cities to build wash hubs in economic development zones to provide the infrastructure and services needed for widespread reuse. This model was initiated through a partnership with the city of Seattle and has now expanded to other cities.

Martin, who has degrees in business and psychology from Carroll University, also helped form the Music Sustainability Association, a member-driven association that facilitates systemic solutions to help the music industry integrate sustainability into its operations. Martin currently sits on the boards of MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative and Peoples Organic Café.