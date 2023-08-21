Notable Alumni: Michael Emem

Associate Degree: Milwaukee Area Technical College

Bachelor’s Degree: UW-Milwaukee

Michael Emem is the founder of Emem Group, a Milwaukee-based real estate firm specializing in residential design build and commercial real estate development services.

During his career, Emem has managed the construction of more than 100 new and remodeled homes and more than 250 new multifamily apartment units, contributing to more than $100 million in commercial development experience.

As president and chief executive officer of Emem Group, he is currently involved in the redevelopment of the Martin Luther King Library with apartments above in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood and the development of 20 duplexes in the King Park neighborhood.

Emem Group’s project portfolio also includes serving as owner’s representative for the development of the Bronzeville Center for the Arts art gallery and museum in the Bronzeville district, and his firm is leading site development efforts for the future Milwaukee Public Museum.

Emem has also been building a city neighborhood from scratch on 60 lots near North 21st Street and West Walnut Avenue that have been vacant for more than a decade.