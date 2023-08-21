Notable Alumni: Max Stephenson

Bachelor’s Degree: Marquette University

Law Degree: Marquette University

As an attorney in the family law department at Milwaukee law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP, Max Stephenson helps clients work through the complexities of divorce. His practice also includes representing clients in paternity actions, post-judgment actions, guardianships and injunctions.

A 2010 graduate of Marquette University’s School of Business Administration and Marquette’s law school in 2013, Stephenson joined the firm as a law clerk in 2012. He has since become a partner and practices exclusively in a family law setting.

“Max has also become well-versed in LGBTQ+ family law cases and was the driving force behind the firm being honored with the Diversity In Business award from the Wisconsin Law Journal,” said Britt Frank, marketing director for Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown.

Stephenson also serves as part of the coaching staff for the National Moot Court Competition team and has been a frequent speaker on various family law topics. He is also past president of the Milwaukee Young Lawyers’ Association.