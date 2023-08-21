Notable Alumni: Kyle Konieczka

Bachelor’s Degree: UW-Milwaukee

Master’s Degree: Marquette University

Kyle Konieczka, senior director of sales and planning for Briggs & Stratton, has made a significant impact at three large area companies – Quad, Harley-Davidson and Briggs & Stratton – all while contributing to the Milwaukee startup ecosystem through serial entrepreneurship and organic mentorship, according to Paul Hoff, co-founder of Atlas MKE and a former co-worker at Harley.

“After driving the launch of Harley-Davidson’s dedicated electric vehicle division, spinning it off as its own publicly traded company, LiveWire, Kyle now works to drive Briggs & Stratton out of the shadow of bankruptcy and into a new and ever-changing market of agnostic power generation,” Hoff said.

Konieczka, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee alum with a degree in finance, has also launched four different startup companies and continues to give back to the community through formal and informal mentorship.