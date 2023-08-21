Notable Alumni: José A. Olivieri

Bachelor’s Degree: Carroll University

Law Degree: Marquette University

José Olivieri, senior partner and industry group chair – higher education at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, has served on the boards of a long list of organizations serving the Milwaukee community.

A graduate of Carroll University with a degree in political science, Olivieri has served on Carroll’s Public Administration Advisory Council, has been active with student organizations and gave the 1998 commencement address.

He has also served on the boards of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin and Froedtert Health as well as the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Public Library, Latino Arts, Milwaukee Community Service Corps, La Casa de Esperanza, Legal Action of Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and United Community Center.

Also, a 1981 graduate of the Marquette University Law School, Oliveri focuses his legal practice on employment relations and immigration law. He counsels both public and private colleges and universities on issues involving governance, financial challenges, Title IX, student discipline and contract administration.