Notable Alumni: Javier Alvarez

Javier Alvarez, president of the Milwaukee-based Cairn Collective, has a passion for cultural transformation, and long-term partnerships have made him a valuable leader in the community and industry, according to Sarah Burkhart, executive director of Marquette University’s alumni association.

The Cairn Collective is a change management firm – a cairn is a pile of stones that marks a memorial, landmark or direction on a journey. The company has worked with General Motors and The Kraft Heinz Co. as well as the U.S. Department of Defense.

“In the community, Javier is a leading voice for Hispanic entrepreneurship and business excellence,” Burkhart said.

Alvarez, who studied industrial engineering at Marquette, has served as a mentor with the university’s mentorship program for the past six years, volunteers at its reunion activities and recently completed a term on the university’s Alumni National Board.