Notable Alumni: Frank LaVora

Bachelor’s Degree: Carthage College

Master’s Degree: University of Texas at Dallas

Dr. Frank LaVora started his career as a doctor of podiatric medicine and surgery in a mid-sized group practice and has moved up to his current position as chief medical officer for Aurora Health Care’s Greater Milwaukee Patient Service Area and interim president for Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore Hospital.

A 1987 graduate of Carthage College, LaVora is a member of the institution’s Nursing Advisory Committee, which assists the director of the nursing program in delivering “the highest quality education to its nursing students, moving the school to higher levels of excellence, innovation and national and international prominence,” said Bridget Haggerty, vice president of Carthage College.

“He collaborates with the director to review strategies to meet goals and objectives, serves as a spokesperson and represents the department’s interests within the Carthage community and the greater southeast Wisconsin health care community,” said Haggerty.