Notable Alumni: Dave Megna

Dave Megna, vice president of Wisconsin Field Operations for Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group, is responsible for the delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in Wisconsin and upper Michigan.

Along with electric and natural gas operations, field operations include forestry and locating, joint construction, major projects, contractor-vendor relationship management and resource planning.

He earned an associate degree in electrical technology from Milwaukee Area Technical College in 1995 and has spent almost four decades in the energy generation field. After earning his degree at MATC, Megna attained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Upper Iowa University.

Megna has served on the MATC Foundation Board of Directors since 2021. In April, he helped the college expand its electrical power distribution/line mechanic technical diploma program, based at the college’s Mequon campus, into the city of Milwaukee.

With the assistance of We Energies and other partners, MATC is opening a second EPD training facility in Milwaukee’s Metcalfe Park neighborhood.