Notable Alumni: Billie Jean Smith

Bachelor’s Degree: Marquette University

Law Degree: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Billie Jean Smith, intellectual property attorney at Milwaukee-based law firm Boyle Fredrickson, is active in both the Marquette and greater Milwaukee communities, according to Sarah Burkhart, executive director of Marquette University’s Alumni Association.

With an engineering degree from Marquette and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Smith was recognized with an alumni award from Marquette’s Opus College of Engineering in 2015.

“She truly lives a mission of incredible service,” said Burkhart, noting past volunteer work with the Florentine Opera, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and the United Performing Arts Fund.

In addition to board service, Smith volunteers with Marquette’s admissions department. She has spoken at Marquette’s CIRCLES regional professional networking events and serves on the Time to Rise campaign committee for the college of engineering. Smith is a member of the Society of Women Engineers and Women in Manufacturing.