Notable Alumni: Barbara LaMue

Bachelor’s Degree: Lakeland University

Master’s Degree: UW-Oshkosh

As president and chief executive officer of New North Inc., an 18-county regional economic development corporation in northeast Wisconsin, Barb LaMue is focused on the organization’s mission to be a catalyst for regional prosperity through the creation, implementation and marketing of business and talent development strategies.

LaMue graduated from Lakeland University with a degree in business administration and economics and currently serves as a trustee.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Barb as a Lakeland graduate, trustee and leader in her industry,” said Beth Borgen, president of Lakeland University. “Not only is Barb recognized on a state level, she represents her region and state on an international platform.”

In 2022, LaMue was named to BizTimes Media’s Wisconsin 275 list of the state’s most influential business leaders.

She serves on the boards of the Transportation Development Association, the Wisconsin Business Development Finance Corp., Wisconsin Procurement Institute, On Broadway District, Wisconsin Innovation Board and the International Economic Development Council.