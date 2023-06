This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Nicole Rouleau Benson's Restaurant Group names Nicole Rouleau as Director of Sales

(414) 617-8973 Nicole Rouleau, previously Benson’s Restaurant Group’s event sales manager, has been named Director of Sales. Rouleau will lead sales, event management and catering for all six of the group’s restaurants, including The Edison, opening July 2023.