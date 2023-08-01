Lucida shining a new light for tax and accounting services | New Name and Location Allows for Bright and Expanded Opportunities

Brookfield, WI, Sitzberger & Company announces its formal corporate rebranding to become Lucida. The comprehensive rebranding effort as well as relocation of the Lucida corporate headquarters will launch a bright future for Lucida in its new, modern-day location. This rebranding and relocation are designed to better align with the company’s vision for the future and its continued commitment to delivering exceptional tax and accounting services to its clients and employees.

As part of the rebranding effort, Lucida new logo and refreshed messaging reflect the company’s core values and mission. The rebranding effort will be rolled out across all company assets, including the website, social media platforms, and all related materials over the coming weeks.

“Our Company has undergone significant changes in recent years, and we felt it was time to update our brand to better reflect who we are and where we’re headed,” said Carl Marzolf, President of Lucida.

Lucida’s headquarters are located at 20633 Watertown Court, Brookfield, WI and feature fresh new amenities and technology, allowing Lucida to offer even greater efficiency and quality in its operations. The move will also provide ample room for expansion, allowing the company to accommodate its growing workforce and client base.

“Our new building reflects our commitment to attract and obtain top talent and by creating a desirable work environment, which will provide our clients with exceptional financial and accounting services,” said Marzolf.

Lucida is excited to share this news with its clients, partners, and employees, and looks forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value in the years to come.

About Lucida

Lucida, meaning the “brightest star in the constellation”, represents the guiding principle behind our firm’s mission. At Lucida, we are committed to illuminating financial possibilities and empowering our clients through exceptional accounting services. With expertise, integrity, and a client-centric approach, we aim to provide clarity, transparency, and peace of mind in navigating the complexities of financial management.