Kim Bruffy

Kahler Slater promotes Kim Bruffy to Principal

Website: https://www.kahlerslater.com/

Phone: (804) 767-2500



Kahler Slater is pleased to announce the promotion of Kim Bruffy to Principal. She serves as the National Director of Business Development for the firm's Healthcare market.