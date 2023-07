This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Julie Macaluso Joins North Shore Bank as VP, Treasury Solution Sales

Website: https://www.northshorebank.com/

Phone: (262) 797-3898



(262) 797-3898 North Shore Bank announced Julie Macaluso as VP, Treasury Solution Sales. Macaluso has over 15 years of treasury experience at financial institutions and is a NACHA Accredited ACH Professional (AAP). She is an active community member.