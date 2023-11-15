Joel Katsma Named Acuity’s Vice President of Market Strategy and Communications

Acuity announced that Joel Katsma is promoted to the newly created role of Vice President – Market Strategy and Communications. In this new role, he will oversee Acuity’s product development, branding, and full cycle market strategy across all states and products.

Joel began his career at Acuity in 2011 as a Commercial Lines Underwriter and was later named Staff Commercial Underwriter. In April 2015, Joel joined the Branding Department as a Branding Specialist, focusing on initiatives ranging from Lead Generation and Quoting to Acuity’s qualitative and quantitative digital brand research and development. He was named Digital Sales Director In 2017 and General Manager – Sales in 2020.

Prior to joining Acuity, Joel worked for an independent agency in a multitude of roles. He holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Underwriting (AU) designations and earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern College in Business Administration – Finance and Computer Information systems.

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 125,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 31 states. Rated A+ by AM Best and S&P, Acuity employs more than 1,600 people.