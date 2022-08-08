Joe Poirier joins BizTimes Milwaukee as reporter

Last updated on August 8th, 2022 at 02:46 pm
Joe Poirier has joined BizTimes Milwaukee as a reporter whose beat responsibilities will include health care, insurance, nonprofits and education.
Poirier was previously a business reporter for the Ozaukee Press in Ozaukee County. Prior to that he was a reporter, editor and photographer for the Milwaukee Catholic Herald.
Poirier is a 2012 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a double major in journalism and English.
He can be reached at joe.poirier@biztimes.com or (414) 336-7121