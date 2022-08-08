Joe Poirier joins BizTimes Milwaukee as reporter

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Joe Poirier
Joe Poirier

Last updated on August 8th, 2022 at 02:46 pm

Joe Poirier has joined BizTimes Milwaukee as a reporter whose beat responsibilities will include health care, insurance, nonprofits and education.

Poirier was previously a business reporter for the Ozaukee Press in Ozaukee County. Prior to that he was a reporter, editor and photographer for the Milwaukee Catholic Herald.

Poirier is a 2012 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a double major in journalism and English.

He can be reached at joe.poirier@biztimes.com or (414) 336-7121

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

