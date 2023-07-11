This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

James Emmerich

James Emmerich Promoted to Principal at SVA Certified Public Accountants

SVA Certified Public Accountants is pleased to announce the promotion of James Emmerich to Principal.

James is a leader in the firm’s healthcare industry group and he advises clients on budgeting, cash flow management, and tax-savings strategies. He is experienced in developing compensation models, buy-in and buy-out agreements, and benchmarking.

James also has extensive experience in individual, corporate, and partnership taxation. He provides long-term and short-term tax planning scenarios for his clients to help identify the most advantageous tax-saving strategies moving forward.

