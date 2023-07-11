Website: https://SVAaccountants.com
Phone: (262) 923-5262
SVA Certified Public Accountants is pleased to announce the promotion of James Emmerich to Principal.
James is a leader in the firm’s healthcare industry group and he advises clients on budgeting, cash flow management, and tax-savings strategies. He is experienced in developing compensation models, buy-in and buy-out agreements, and benchmarking.
James also has extensive experience in individual, corporate, and partnership taxation. He provides long-term and short-term tax planning scenarios for his clients to help identify the most advantageous tax-saving strategies moving forward.