GRAEF Announces a Dynamic Shift in the Firm’s Structural Leadership Team

GRAEF announces a change in its structural engineering leadership. Steve Rech will serve as the firm’s Director of Structural Engineering, while Kyle Poklar will take on the role of Structural Practice Area Leader.

With a legacy of 60+ years in structural expertise, GRAEF designs across a spectrum of dynamic markets—industrial, healthcare, commercial, residential, retail, sports centers, and more. GRAEF’s expertise extends to evaluating, revitalizing, and pushing the boundaries of design for both new and existing structures. By crafting facilities to meet the distinctive needs of each market, their committed to pushing the limits of engineering innovation.

Steve Rech

After nearly 25 years of invaluable contributions as an exceptional engineer, Rech is stepping into the role of Director of Structural Engineering, a new position within the firm. Rech will lead the development of firmwide structural technical and quality standards and processes and oversee structural projects firmwide. Rech brings a wealth of expertise and a visionary approach to this new position. He started his career at GRAEF in 2000 and began to lead the Milwaukee structural group in 2017. Rech has worked on some of GRAEF’s top projects, including the Baird Center expansion, Komatsu South Harbor Campus, Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Martha Jefferson replacement hospital, St. Elizabeth’s replacement hospital, and more. Rech is a principal of the firm and graduated with his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Kyle Poklar

As a rising star within GRAEF’s ranks, Kyle Poklar has exhibited technical expertise and a keen understanding of our industry’s landscape. As GRAEF’s structural practice area leader, Poklar will oversee the Milwaukee structural group and continue to provide expertise to GRAEF’s clients. Poklar has worked on GRAEF projects including Sculpture MKE, Milwaukee School of Engineering Viets Tower, Marquette University College of Business Administration, Komatsu South Harbor Campus, and more. Poklar is also leading structural on Milwaukee’s Iron District Development, coming soon to downtown. Poklar began his career at GRAEF as an intern while attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2013 and has been with the firm since. His commitment to excellence and fresh perspective promises to invigorate our approach to structural engineering within the firm. He is an associate of the firm and graduated with his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

GRAEF is confident that their combined expertise will continue to elevate the firm to new heights.