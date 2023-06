This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Evelyn Freimann Kahler Slater Promotes Evelyn Freimann to Associate Principal

Kahler Slater is pleased to announce the promotion of Evelyn Freimann to Associate Principal. She is an accomplished and recognized project leader with a focus on highly complex projects including mixed-use, multifamily, and adaptive-reuse projects.